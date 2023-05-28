Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Marjorie Hoppe

Correctionville, Iowa

Marjorie Hoppe, 102, of Correctionville passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Correctionville Specialty Care following a stroke.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Burial will be at the Good Hope Cemetery of rural Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Marjorie was born on April 2, 1921, to William Rudolph Utesch and Mary Cleo (Parks) Utesch on their farm north of Correctionville. She attended Summit #2, a rural school, through 8th grade and graduated from Correctionville High School in 1938. She continued her education at Wayne State to be certified to teach.

At the age of six, Marjorie suffered a broken appendix. Because of bad roads, the family could not get her to the hospital in Sioux City until the next day. Doctors did not expect her to live. It was during this time that she had a close experience with God.

Marjorie was united in marriage to Melvin Frederick Hoppe on March 15, 1941, at Salem Lutheran Church, Correctionville. They began farming north of Correctionville.

Marjorie started her teaching career at a rural school, Miller #2 north of Anthon. After she was married, she taught at a rural school, Summit #2, for several years. When her youngest child started school, she returned to teaching full time at Eastwood School and resumed college studies at Morningside College obtaining her BA in 1973. She taught school for 30 years. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to go on to higher education which they did.

Music was always a part of her life singing in the high school choir, directing the junior choir at Salem Lutheran and performing in a women's quartet. She loved to play the piano. Painting was also a passion. She had an exhibit of her paintings at the Cherokee Stanford Museum. Later in life she took up spinning wool into yarn and dying the yarn with natural dyes. She knitted a variety of items such as mittens, hats, sweaters, throws and shawls. Each year you could find her in Old Town at the Woodbury County Fair and at the Grand Meadow Heritage Festival spinning wool.

Marjorie was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Good Hope Club, the Rural Woodbury County Historical Society, Town and Country and the Lunch Bunch. After retiring Marjorie and Melvin spent time traveling, visiting all 50 states, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Europe, Mexico, Australia, the Caribbean islands and other countries. Marjorie loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family get-togethers, hosting many herself, especially at Easter. She was an active lady continuing to live by herself on the farm. She even planted a small garden this spring.

Marjorie is survived by her children Sonya Kostan of Correctionville, Ellen Jolly of Correctionville, Susan (Reed) Schrag of Freeman, S.D., and Karl Hoppe of Carrington, N.D.; grandchildren Kyle (Deanne) Jolly of Roland, Iowa, Brett Jolly of Des Moines, Iowa, Kevin (Katie) Jolly of Lenexa, Kan., Amber (Jeremy) Javers of Brookings, S.D., Nicklaus (Sonja) Schrag of Marion, S.D., and Bradley Hoppe of Thief River Falls, Minn.; great-grandchildren Adaline Jolly, Roxanne Jolly, Ethan and Isaac Jolly, Rocco and Sloan Javers, and Olan Schrag; and two sisters Alice Volkert and Wanda Friedrichsen.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law William Hoppe and Elsie Hoppe; sons-in-law Florian Kostan and Richard Jolly; brother William and spouse Mary; sisters Faye Goodwin and spouse Gerald, Violet Altemus and spouse Frank, and Phyllis Todd and spouse Leonard; brothers-in-law Marvin Volkert and Verlyn Friedrichsen; and sister-in-law Alice Warner and her spouse John.

Memorials in her honor can be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, Iowa.