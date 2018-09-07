Sioux City
Marjorie Mae Comstock, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue. Private burial will be at a later date in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marjorie was born on June 26, 1927, in Sioux City, to Cecil and Ada (Wilson) Brooks. She was united in marriage to Donald Comstock on Jan. 24, 1964, in Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Phoenix, Ariz. for 15 years. It was there that Marjorie worked for Motorola and ITT Courier. She was currently working at several Siouxland Dairy Queens and was known as "Grandma" by all of the Dairy Queen workers. She will be greatly missed.
They enjoyed traveling and would winter in Phoenix, once they moved back to Sioux City. She was a member of Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church in South Sioux City for more than 25 years. Marjorie enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts, bowling, and ice skating in her younger years. She loved spending time with her family and was loved and adored by all who knew her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald of Sioux City; her sons, Garry (Bonnie) Comstock of Sioux City, Jim Comstock of Phoenix, Bob (Karen) Comstock of Sioux City, Howard (Candy) Comstock of Sioux City; stepson, Donald Allen Comstock Jr. of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Jackie Becke of Sioux City; 14 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Harry Wilson; and seven siblings.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marjorie's daughters-in-law for taking such wonderful care of her.