Hawarden, Iowa

Marjorie M. Dagle, 97, of Hawarden, passed away under hospice care at home in Omaha, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the American Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. Burial will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery. Luncheon and social hour will follow at the church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Marjorie Mae Dagle was born in Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, S.D., on July 20, 1922, the daughter of Herman and Hertha (Thompson) Johnson. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1939. After attending teacher’s college, she taught in a one-room country schoolhouse.

She married Chester Dagle on Dec. 27, 1942, at her aunt’s house in Cylinder, Iowa. Three sons were born to this union, Paul, Daniel, and Stacey. They made their home in the Hudson-Hawarden area before moving to Emerson, Neb. Together they owned and ran five-and-dime stores, with additional locations in Osmond, Wausa, and Plainview, Neb. They returned to Hawarden upon retirement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}