Hawarden, Iowa
Marjorie M. Dagle, 97, of Hawarden, passed away under hospice care at home in Omaha, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the American Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. Burial will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery. Luncheon and social hour will follow at the church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Marjorie Mae Dagle was born in Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, S.D., on July 20, 1922, the daughter of Herman and Hertha (Thompson) Johnson. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1939. After attending teacher’s college, she taught in a one-room country schoolhouse.
She married Chester Dagle on Dec. 27, 1942, at her aunt’s house in Cylinder, Iowa. Three sons were born to this union, Paul, Daniel, and Stacey. They made their home in the Hudson-Hawarden area before moving to Emerson, Neb. Together they owned and ran five-and-dime stores, with additional locations in Osmond, Wausa, and Plainview, Neb. They returned to Hawarden upon retirement.
Marge was a founding member of the Hawarden American Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was past president of the 9th District in 1960-1961. She was an avid crafter, card player, baker and conversationalist.
Chester died on March 28, 2005, and Marge moved to Omaha in 2015 to live with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her sons, Paul of Portland, Ore., and Dan (Livi) of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Evan (Sandra), Erin, Erica (Rob), Beth (Tom), Catie, and Clay (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chet; brother, Hubert Johnson and wife, Hyacinth; sister, Lorraine Fredrikson and husband, Jake; and son, Stacey.
The family prefers memorials be directed to Hawarden American Lutheran Church or Hawarden American Legion Auxiliary.