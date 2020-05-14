× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marjorie M. Macy

Yankton, S.D., formerly Vermillion, S.D.

Marjorie M. (Hilker) Macy, 98, of Yankton, formerly of Vermillion, passed over to her heavenly home Monday, May 11, 2020.

Private family services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Marge was the eldest of seven children, was born on March 19, 1922, to Wm. and Anna (Rupp) Hilker in Cambridge, Neb. Marge was a farm girl by birth and being the oldest was charged with helping with the babies and indoor chores, but not immune to canning, separating milk, collecting eggs, and butchering chickens. At 15, she took a job at a restaurant in Elwood, Neb. At age 21, she moved to Hokium, Wash. to live with her aunt and uncle and to work in a lumber yard.

It was there she met a dashing young soldier and within six weeks they married on June 26, 1943 and spent the next 66 and a half years building lasting friendships and raising their four children and as you might have guessed, she was back on the farm.

Marge planted a large garden, tended to fruit trees, rhubarb and asparagus plants, strawberry beds, chickens, eggs, and turned all of this produce into healthy, tasty, wonderful meals.