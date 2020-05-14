Marjorie M. Macy
Yankton, S.D., formerly Vermillion, S.D.
Marjorie M. (Hilker) Macy, 98, of Yankton, formerly of Vermillion, passed over to her heavenly home Monday, May 11, 2020.
Private family services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Marge was the eldest of seven children, was born on March 19, 1922, to Wm. and Anna (Rupp) Hilker in Cambridge, Neb. Marge was a farm girl by birth and being the oldest was charged with helping with the babies and indoor chores, but not immune to canning, separating milk, collecting eggs, and butchering chickens. At 15, she took a job at a restaurant in Elwood, Neb. At age 21, she moved to Hokium, Wash. to live with her aunt and uncle and to work in a lumber yard.
It was there she met a dashing young soldier and within six weeks they married on June 26, 1943 and spent the next 66 and a half years building lasting friendships and raising their four children and as you might have guessed, she was back on the farm.
Marge planted a large garden, tended to fruit trees, rhubarb and asparagus plants, strawberry beds, chickens, eggs, and turned all of this produce into healthy, tasty, wonderful meals.
In 1969, Marge began a new career as a cook at the Vermillion High School, moving her way up to head cook and received state recognition for her dietary menus and food preparation – none of which, according to her, would have been possible without her fantastic crew of good cooks – all of whom became dear friends.
Following retirement, Marge and Merle wintered in Arizona, cultivating friendships and memories, with other snowbirds from all over the country and Canada.
With Merle's passing in 2009, Marge moved into Sunrise Apartments in Yankton and enjoyed nine years there until macular degeneration required that she receive more assistance from Sister James Nursing Home at Majestic Bluffs.
Having enjoyed her presence with us these many years are her friends and extended family. Her sister-in-law, Irene Hilker; her children, Cleo (Loren) Anderson, Carol (Mike) Engh, and Dale (Sue) Macy; daughter-in-law, Janet (David) Walz Macy; grandchildren, Wade (Jacque) Mount, Beth (Mark) Bottolfson, Tim (Kristin, sons, Jack and Harvey) Engh and Steven Engh, Mike Macy, Dana (Paul) Winslow, Marc (Amy) Macy and Erin (Dan) Lacher; great-grandchildren, Sidney (Jeff) Mount Anglin, Samantha Mount, Stacy (Kyle) Bottolfson Hubert, Megan Bottolfson,(fiancee, Mitchell Voss), Blaine Bottolfson, Emily, Norah and Julia Lacher, Bryson and Vaughn Macy, Adam and Macy Winslow; great-great-granddaughters, Hailee Jane Trometer, Willow Mae Anglin, and Anna Beth Hubert; and great-great-grandson, Logan Riley Hubert.
Waiting for her heavenly arrival are her parents; husband, Merle; son, David; great-grandson, Lane Allen Macy; sisters, Bernice, Betty, Shirley, and Virginia; and brothers, Billy and Eldon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Concordia Lutheran Church, 7 S. University Street, Vermillion, SD 57069.
