Marjorie Meyer Struthers, 91, of Sioux City, went to heaven on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Faith United Presbyterian Church. The Rev. David Koehler will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Eastview Cemetery at Algona, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marjorie was born May 18, 1928, in Titonka, Iowa, to Ben and Anne (Haken) Meyer. She graduated from Algona, Iowa High School and married her high school sweetheart, Lee Struthers on Aug. 31, 1947. They lived in several Iowa communities before moving to Sioux City in 1959. After retirement, they moved to Spirit Lake, Iowa. They also wintered in Mercedes, Texas, for many years.
While raising their family, she worked as a secretary at West Junior High School, and later was a library assistant at West High School.
Marj was active in First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City for many years and participated in many circles. She enjoyed being a part of Treble Clef singing group for a number of years. After moving to Spirit Lake, she attended First Presbyterian Church, where she was a part of the UPW. While in Texas, Marjorie was president of the art club and very involved in her artwork. She was also a member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile.
Marj loved her family and enjoyed more than anything spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Lee D. Struthers; children, Rodney "Sandy" Struthers and wife, Wendy of Stewart, Fla., Lori Stivers and husband, John of Sioux City, Steven Struthers and wife, Sue of Sioux City, Kimberly Flom and husband, David of North Sioux City, and Mark Struthers and wife, Teri of Zimmerman, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Gwen and husband, Tom Mein.
Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Jon Stivers, Casey Mein, Jeremy Stivers, Marty Struthers and Ben Struthers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Shriner’s Hospital or Hospice of Siouxland.
Thank you, Hospice of Siouxland, for the wonderful care you gave to Marjorie and her family.
We have been blessed to have her in our lives for so many years and wish to celebrate her as a life well lived.