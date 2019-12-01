Sioux City

Marjorie Meyer Struthers, 91, of Sioux City, went to heaven on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Faith United Presbyterian Church. The Rev. David Koehler will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Eastview Cemetery at Algona, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marjorie was born May 18, 1928, in Titonka, Iowa, to Ben and Anne (Haken) Meyer. She graduated from Algona, Iowa High School and married her high school sweetheart, Lee Struthers on Aug. 31, 1947. They lived in several Iowa communities before moving to Sioux City in 1959. After retirement, they moved to Spirit Lake, Iowa. They also wintered in Mercedes, Texas, for many years.

While raising their family, she worked as a secretary at West Junior High School, and later was a library assistant at West High School.