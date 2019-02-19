Marjorie Roseberry

Milford, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Marjorie "Marj" Roseberry, 98, of Milford, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home on West Lake Okoboji.
A celebration of life service will be on June 29 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com.
She was born in Le Mars, on Feb. 8, 1921, the daughter of Dr. William Wallace Larsen and his wife, Ellen (Bolser) Larsen. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Le Mars Community High School and magna cum laude from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. During World War II, she worked as a clerk for the Selective Service Board in Plymouth County.
She married Robert H. "Bob" Roseberry on Jan. 3, 1945. Immediately after World War II, they moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where Bob attended the University of Iowa College of Law and she worked at the University Library. Upon his graduation they returned to Le Mars, where Bob practiced law for 30 years.
Her overriding interest was the public library and its part in post-formal education. She served on the Le Mars Library Board for 30 years, serving as a president during the acquisition of the new library in Le Mars. On the state level, she served on the board of the Iowa Trustees Association, first as district representative and then as president.
She was an avid reader, a fly fisherwoman, a quilter and a writer. She was an elder at the Presbyterian Church, a member of P.E.O., a bridge player, and, after their move to Lake Okoboji, Iowa, an active member of Friends of the Spirit Lake Library.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Bill (Evelyn) Roseberry of Hotchkiss, Colo., and Susan (Michael) Ewen of Wahpeton, Iowa; three grandchildren, Erica (Jim) Roseberry/Heiman of Hotchkiss, Scott (Victoria) Ewen of Grayslake, Ill., and Paul Ewen of Janesville, Wis.; and two great-granddaughters, Addison Paige Ewen and Mackenzie Kay Ewen of Grayslake.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 wonderful years, Bob.
Marj was a woman who loved life. She loved to laugh. She always looked at the glass half full, and everyday she was thankful for the life she had and the people in it.