Castana, Iowa

85, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Service: June 14 at 10:30 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, Castana. Visitation: June 14 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.


the life of: Marjorie S. Nutt
