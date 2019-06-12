Castana, Iowa
85, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Service: June 14 at 10:30 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, Castana. Visitation: June 14 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
