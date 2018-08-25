Marjorie Van Driel

Ireton, Iowa
Marjorie "Marge" Sue Van Driel, 74, of Ireton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at her residence under hospice care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Reformed Church in Ireton, with the Rev. Doug Van Aartsen officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Ireton. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Marjorie "Marge" Sue (Van Engen) Van Driel was born on Sept. 30, 1943, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Termaat) Van Engen, on a farm near Hills, Minn.
On March 19, 1965, she married Arlin Van Driel and they moved onto the family farm near Ireton. Arlin passed away on June 1, 2008. Shortly after Arlin's passing, Marge moved into a house in Ireton, where she resided until her death.
She was an active member of First Reformed Church in Ireton and volunteered for many organizations in the community. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, and baking.
Marge is survived by her children, Barbara and Everett Johnson of North Mankato, Minn., Kevin and Susan Van Driel of Hawarden, Iowa, Cindy Van Driel of Rock Valley, Iowa, and Daniel and Kristeen (Cas) Van Driel of Freeman, S.D.; her grandchildren, Tyler and Michelle Van Driel of Akron, Iowa, Marissa Van Driel of Sioux Falls, S.D., Chase Van Driel of Coralville, Iowa, Weston Johnson of North Mankato, and Jack Van Driel of Freeman; one great-grandchild, Kasen Van Driel of Akron; and her siblings, Rita (David) Busse of Hull, Iowa, Howard (Dorinda) of Hawarden, Wilmer (Linda) Van Engen of Hudson, S.D., Bruce (Lana) Van Engen of Sanborn, Iowa, Kathy (Dale) Nussbaum of Brookings, S.D., and Debra (Kim) Nagel of Brookings.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Arlin Van Driel; her parents, John and Gertrude Van Engen; two grandsons, Ethan Van Driel and Trey Johnson; and one great-grandson, Gavin "Culler" Van Driel.