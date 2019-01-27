Cedarburg, Wis., formerly Sioux City
Marjorie (Seemann) Van Vickle, 85, of Cedarburg, Wis., formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg. Marjorie will be laid to rest at the Fisk Cemetery, near the homestead of her great-great-grandparents, Samuel and Caroline Fisk, near Paw Paw, Ill.
The daughter of Lee and Irene Seemann, Marjorie was born at home on a farm near Greenville, Iowa, on Dec. 15, 1933. Following her graduation from Webb High School in 1952, she married Duane Van Vickle. After pursuing career opportunities in Omaha and Lexington, Neb., the couple settled in Spencer, Iowa, where Marjorie lovingly cared for her family and worked at the Clay County National Bank.
Marjorie is a 40-year member of Eastern Star and life-long member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and serving her community. She believed that education was the key to independence and lead by example. Encouraging her children to graduate from college, Marjorie studied at night and took the exams required to receive the personal, commercial property and casualty insurance license.
In 1985, Marjorie moved to Sioux City and began a new career with a State Farm Agency. Upon receiving her health and life insurance license, Marjorie went on to manage a successful independent insurance office for the Hoffman Agency in Sioux City.
Marjorie retired to Cedarburg in 2000, where she could be closer to her family. True to her passion for the communities she lived in Marjorie became an active member of the Community United Methodist Church and volunteer with the Cedarburg Cultural Center.
Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jean Yarger (Jim) of Cedarburg; son, David (Kathleen) of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Seemann (Rosalie) of Raymond, Neb.; three nieces; and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; and parents, Lee and Irene.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lasata for their care and compassion and requests that memorial gifts be made to the Lasata Care Center, Attention Nicki, W76N677 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Note: In Memory of Marjorie Van Vickle.