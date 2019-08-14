Sioux City
Marjory Irene Horton, 95, of Sioux City, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Burial will follow in Banner Township Cemetery at Lawton, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Marjory was born in Sac City, Iowa, on Jan. 12, 1924. She attended Sac City Community Schools.
She was united in marriage with Clifford Horton on June 20, 1942. The couple moved to Sioux City following their marriage.
Marjory worked as a librarian with the Sioux City Community School District at McKinley School. She stayed there for 27 years, retiring in 2003. Marjory greatly enjoyed her interaction with the teachers and students. She was a great cook and a wonderful baker who shared her love of baking with her family.
Marjory was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid reader and loved working on crossword puzzles.
Marjory is survived by her son, John, and his fiancee, Kelli Blair of Sioux City; her grandchildren, Luke and Alison Horton; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Brooklyn; a sister, Carol Zigalla; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford in 1976; a sister, Arlene; and brothers, Bill and Melvin.