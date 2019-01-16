Sioux City
Mark A. Greenleaf, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following a brief illness.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mark was born on June 5, 1952, in Sioux City, the son of Alva and Marilyn Greenleaf. He graduated from East High School. Mark served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Mark lived in Sioux City before moving to Tarpon Springs, Fla., in the 1980s. He returned to Sioux City in 2000.
Mark was employed as an engineer with KCAU and in Tarpon Spring with a CBS affiliate. Mark had been battling MS for a long time. He was one of the founders of the local band Lockwood, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Nathan of Florida; a daughter, Lindsey of Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Wayne Holles of Sioux City, Kent and Lisa Greenleaf of Sioux City, and Kay and Len Schabold of Ankeny, Iowa; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Doug.