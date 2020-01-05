Le Mars, Iowa
Mark D. Engel, 54, of Le Mars, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 4 to 8 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Mass Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Mark D. Engel was born on Jan. 23, 1965, in Riverside, Calif., to William and Dixie (Wheeler) Engel. Mark started school at Hope Haven School for the Handicapped and graduated from River Valley School in Rock Valley, Iowa. He worked at Parkview in Rock Valley and Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. Mark enjoyed attending all sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Notre Dame.
After a fall in February 2018, he was unable to care for himself due to a broken hip. He moved to Accura Care in Le Mars, where he fell again in 2019, breaking his other hip and his arm in two places. Because of this, Mark was never able to fully recuperate.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dixie Engel of Le Mars; his brother, Bradley and Dee Dee Engel of Sioux City; sisters, Pamela and Rick Schiltz of Platte City, Mo., and Melissa and Kelly Couch of Le Mars; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, a great-niece, great-nephew and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; grandparents, Vince and Arlene Engel and Jess and Laura Wheeler; uncle, Karl Schnepf; and nephew, Brandon Engel.