Mark Gerald Callahan, 63, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Mark was born on June 25, 1959, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to John and Genevieve (West) Callahan. He graduated from Heelan High School and Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City. Mark was united in marriage to Michele Burr-Heeney on May 6, 1983. He was the owner of Comm Tech Cable.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Michele; children, Lindsay (Shannon McKenzie) Callahan, Mychel (Janelle) Larson, and David and Alexander Callahan; grandchildren, Kaleb Callahan and Nevin Larson; and brothers, Michael Callahan and Jack Wardell.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Christine Alvano; and brother, Matthew Callahan.
