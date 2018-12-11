Sioux City, formerly Sioux Falls
Mark Kenyon, 63, of Sioux City, formerly of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, surrounded by family at his home, under the care of hospice.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family for future designation to the June Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City. Additional obituary info and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of Sioux City; sons, Zachary (DenYelle) Kenyon and Matthew (Robin) Kenyon, both of Sioux Falls; daughter, Dessie Kenyon of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Davis, Harley, Mykenzy, Chalease, Logan and Evan; brothers, David (Lisa) Kenyon of St. Louis, Mo., and Greg (Michelle) Kenyon of Willow River, Minn.; father, William D. Kenyon of Moose Lake, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.