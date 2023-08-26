Mark Larson

Sioux City

Mark Larson, 54, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his home in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for an educational scholarship to be established later in memory of Mark, in care of the family.

Mark Alan Larson, the son of Kenneth and Carol (Dewey) Larson, was born on July 3, 1969, in Akron, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. He attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron-Westfield High School in 1987.

Mark attended the University of South Dakota and graduated in 1992 with a degree in history and secondary education. Mark received his master's degree of science from Minnesota State University for educational leadership in 2007. Mark also completed post graduate studies at Briar Cliff University, Morningside College, and Drake University.

Mark taught American History at Sioux City East High School for 28 years. Mark led many students through extracurricular activities such as Student Council and Quiz Bowl. He also coached freshman football. He loved teaching and coaching.

Mark loved his work and football. He was so proud of his East High students and athletes. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was grilling dinner or using his smoker. He was a generous person, always willing to help whenever someone was in need. He also enjoyed playing trivia and working around his home. He loved his family and friends and he was so loved by them.

Survivors include his parents, Ken and Carol Larson of Akron, IA; his siblings: Warren (Vickie) Larson of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Staci Larson (special friend, Ami Ernst) of Sioux City; 2 nephews and 2 nieces: Jordan (Ashley) Larson, Josh (Elissa) Larson, Emily Larson, and Elizabeth Larson (special friend, Zachary Mauck); his aunts and uncles: Elaine (Robert) Rietz of Brookings, S.D., and Richard (Nancy) Dewey of Sioux City; and several cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: John and Elvera Larson; his maternal grandparents: Harvey and Marie Dewey; and his uncle, Gordon Dewey.