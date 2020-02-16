Sioux City

Mark Manning Mulhall, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3012 Jackson Street in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at Alvord, Iowa. Visitation will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. today, followed by a rosary prayer service, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N. in Sioux City.

Mark was born Oct. 30, 1941, along with his twin brother, John Michael, to John Louis and Mary Manning Mulhall in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The family was transferred to Sioux City shortly after the birth of the twins. Mark attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School and Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City. He attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. He went on to St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, where he earned his master's degree in philosophy.

Mark went on to learn the art and science of the package meat business. He learned many things from the Noonan family and Courier Holman at Iowa Beef Packers. Mark pursued a career with Oscar Mayer, and subsequently moved to Los Angeles, where he established Mulhall Meats, an independent meat brokerage.