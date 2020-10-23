Mark Munday

Louisville, Ky., formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Mark Munday, 61, of Louisville, formerly of Le Mars, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020.

Due to COVID, memorial details are pending.

Mark was born in Sioux City on Oct. 8, 1959, the day the Dodgers won the World Series. He attended Boyden-Hull Elementary and Middle-School and Boyden-Hull High School for three years. Mark attended his senior year at Le Mars Community High School, where he graduated. He attended Augustana University and Westmar College, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree. Mark attended Palmer School of Chiropractic, where he graduated and started his career in Louisville as a chiropractor which was his passion. He adjusted his patients up to the week prior to his death.

Mark's children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Mark was a fan of the Dodgers, Iowa Hawkeyes and other sports teams throughout his life. Mark lived his life to the fullest, even though it was cut short when he lost his battle with cancer.