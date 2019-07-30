Remsen, Iowa
Mark Poeckes, 75, of Remsen, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Mark was born on Sept. 27, 1943, to Eugene and Myra (Pick) Poeckes, in Le Mars, Iowa. He was raised on the rural farm in Remsen and received his education from St. Mary's Catholic School, graduating from high school in 1962.
He was united in marriage to Pamela Schroeder on Nov. 6, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple made their home in Remsen, where Mark worked for WesTel Systems for 35 years, retiring in 2002. Over the years, he also ran a tree removal and trimming service.
Mark was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters and Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching wrestling, planting trees, and spending time with family, and had a love for clocks and wind chimes.
Survivors include his wife, Pam of Remsen; four children, Heidi (Clint) Tritz, Melissa (Steve) Nacke, and Jessica (Brad) Klein, all of Remsen, and Dustin (Steph) Poeckes of Worthington, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Sidney and Ty Tritz, Allie Nacke, Dalton, Mason and Jayce Klein, and Kaydence, Wesley and Jaxon Poeckes; two brothers, Art (Peggy) Poeckes of Le Mars, and Dennis (Kathy) Poeckes of Remsen; one brother-in-law, Robert Schroeder of Le Mars; nine sisters-in-law, Marlene (Jerry) Harpenau, Linda Schroeder, Diane (Jerry) Vaske, and Nancy (Butch) Tentinger, all of Remsen, Janice Wurth, and Joyce (Dan) Ruden of Le Mars, Peg Arens of Remsen, Suzanne Steichen of Le Mars, and Judy (Ron) Pottebaum of Pierson, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Geraldine Hilton, Eugene Poeckes Jr., Jeanette Harpenau, Roger "Jake" Poeckes and Paul Poeckes; four brothers-in-law, Jerry Wurth, Richard Schroeder, Michael Schroeder and Louis Arens; sister-in-law, Margie Schroeder; and nieces, Angie Wurth and Mary Freking.
Pallbearers will be Brian Poeckes, Rodney Harpenau, Don Poeckes, Nathan Tentinger, Tom Poeckes and Brad Wurth. Honorary bearers will be members of the Catholic Order of Foresters.