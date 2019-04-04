Sioux City
Mark R. Garlick, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mark, the son of Antony and Fiorella (Missoni) Garlick, was born on Dec. 29, 1959, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He traveled the world in his younger days but returned home to the Midwest to attend college and hone his skills to his true passion, helping others.
He worked as a mental health counselor for the past 15 years in Sioux City. His guiding principle was simply, "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
Music, especially concerts, was a central part of his life, as was his spirituality and the outdoors. Mark was never happier than on the day he married Patti Fravel on Dec. 4, 2016.
Mark is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Bianca; his mother, Fiorella; and younger brother, David.
He was preceded in death by his father, Antony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Warming Shelter, Crossroads Homeless Shelter or the Boys and Girls Home.