Tehachapi, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Mark R. Spencer, 58, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Tehachapi.
He was born in Sioux City and attended school there and in Omaha. He worked for Halliburton in Bakersfield, Calif.
Mark enjoyed motorcycles and spending time in Las Vegas.
Mark is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa of Tehachapi; brother, Jay (Connie) Spencer of Santa Clara, Calif.; daughter, Mandi Spencer of San Antonio, Texas; his grandchildren; aunt; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carolyn Spencer.