Cherokee, Iowa

56, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Service: May 11 at 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cherokee. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 at 4 p.m., at the church. Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee.

Mark W. Murphy
