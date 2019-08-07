Sioux City
Marlene A. (Baxter) Foix Girard, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Marlene was born on Nov. 26, 1949, in Sioux City, the daughter of Merl and Alta (Sitzmann) Baxter. She graduated from Heelan High School and attended NBT Business College. She was a homemaker and co-owner and office manager of Girard Top Shop.
Marlene was previously married to James Foix and Martin Girard.
Marlene enjoyed gardening, bingo, cribbage, fishing, rescuing injured wildlife and spent many years boating on the Missouri River. She and her best friend and sister, Nancy, were captivated by supernatural phenomena and enjoyed many trips together to the Crescent Hotel in Arkansas. Marlene will be fondly remembered by many for her infectious laugh, being a prankster, but most of all her great joy was being "Grandma Marmaleen."
Marlene is survived by her two children, Mona Foix of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Joel Foix and his wife, Karisa of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Riley and Chase Foix; four brothers, Bob and his wife, Maureen, Mike, Chuck and his wife, Liz, and Pat; three sisters, Nancy Prince, Jody Watson and her husband, Tom, and Sue Christensen and her husband, Bill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Marie and Mary.
Memorials may be directed to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.