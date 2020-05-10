Marlene Clayton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlene A. 'Murph' Clayton

Jackson, Neb.

Marlene A. “Murph” Clayton, 70, of Jackson, went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Throughout her ongoing battle with cancer, she continued to keep a positive attitude.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial will be in Ponca Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlene was born on June 26, 1949, in Sioux City, to Leo and Shirley Miller. After graduating high school, Marlene went on to get her nursing degree. She loved being a nurse and worked as an orthopedic RN for Mercy, St. Luke's and the Surgery Center.

She never cared about material things as much as finding the right man to grow old with. She found this in Donald Clayton whom she married on Nov. 23, 2001 in Ponca.

Marlene loved traveling to Florida, reading books and animals, especially her dogs. She was also a devout Christian who brought many to Christ.