Marlene Clayton

Marlene A. “Murph” Clayton, 70, of Jackson, went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Throughout her ongoing battle with cancer, she continued to keep a positive attitude.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial will be in Ponca Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marlene was born on June 26, 1949, in Sioux City, to Leo and Shirley Miller. After graduating high school, Marlene went on to get her nursing degree. She loved being a nurse and worked as an orthopedic RN for Mercy, St. Luke's and the Surgery Center.
She never cared about material things as much as finding the right man to grow old with. She found this in Donald Clayton whom she married on Nov. 23, 2001 in Ponca.
Marlene loved traveling to Florida, reading books and animals, especially her dogs. She was also a devout Christian who brought many to Christ.
Marlene was the center of her family and was regarded by all as the best cook ever. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything, always making sure "Cookie Nana" was at all of their events.
Marlene lived a full life with lots of good times, laughter, and love. Her laugh could fill a room, and she will be missed by all.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald Clayton of Jackson; children, Christine (John) Walker of Bradenton, Fla., Mark (Melanie) Charlson of Ponca, Catherine (Chad) Moseman of Lawton, Iowa, and Meagan Murphy of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Madison (Shane) Husen, Charlie Charlson, Jake Walker, Ryan Walker, Jack Charlson, Kate Walker, Theo Moseman, Mark Moseman, Ray Nelson, and Ava Moseman; and her sister, Patty Cranmer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eddie Miller; sister, Marilyn Upton; and grandson, Christian Charlson.
