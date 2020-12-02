Marlene D. "Lee" Jacobs

Sioux City

Marlene D. Jacobs "Lee," 84, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Family graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lee was born March 9, 1936, in Mosinee, Wis., to Anton and Irene Bukovic. The family moved to Chicago, Ill., where she attended school. She married R. Benedict, and from this union, three daughters were born. In 1968, she married her "Great Love," Jack G. Jacobs Sr., and added five more stepchildren to her family. The family then moved to the Sioux City area, where she finished raising her family. Lee and Jack then moved to Des Moines, where she continued to reside until retirement. She then went to live with one of her daughters to be closer to her family.

Lee held various positions within the food industry, but her favorites included working at the "Tea Room" in Younkers and as a dietician supervisor at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. You could also find her taking care of her grandchildren when given the chance. She was called "Gramma Louie" named after her dog Louie.