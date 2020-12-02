Marlene D. "Lee" Jacobs
Sioux City
Marlene D. Jacobs "Lee," 84, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Family graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lee was born March 9, 1936, in Mosinee, Wis., to Anton and Irene Bukovic. The family moved to Chicago, Ill., where she attended school. She married R. Benedict, and from this union, three daughters were born. In 1968, she married her "Great Love," Jack G. Jacobs Sr., and added five more stepchildren to her family. The family then moved to the Sioux City area, where she finished raising her family. Lee and Jack then moved to Des Moines, where she continued to reside until retirement. She then went to live with one of her daughters to be closer to her family.
Lee held various positions within the food industry, but her favorites included working at the "Tea Room" in Younkers and as a dietician supervisor at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. You could also find her taking care of her grandchildren when given the chance. She was called "Gramma Louie" named after her dog Louie.
She loved decorating the house for her favorite holidays, Christmas and Easter. Her other hobbies include gardening and canning, planning parties, watching old movies, cooking, reading, working crossword puzzles, traveling, and shopping.
She is survived by two daughters, Jacki (James) Kajewski and Bonnie (Mike) Wolterman, both of Sioux City; two sisters, Sandra "Sam" Bandemer of Wisconsin and Sharon Shelton of Illinois; brother, Robert (Barb) Bukovic of Minnesota; stepchildren, Jack Jr., Becky, Pam, and Jill; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Ricki Lee Ward; son-in-law, John A. Ward Jr.; brother, Richard Bukovic; brothers-in-law, Danny Bandemer and Norman Shelton Sr.; stepson, Greg Jacobs; and an infant son.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers for the care given and the sacrifices they made!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.