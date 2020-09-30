Marlene E. Corey
Sioux City
Marlene E. Corey, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. To view the graveside service online please visit https:/www.youtube.comatch?v=XacpnlNi1b4&feature=youtu.be. The family asks that those in attendance wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Marlene, the daughter of Arend T. and Kathryn (Kiel) Wassink, was born on April 7, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa. She grew up in Sioux Center, Iowa, attending Sioux Center Christian School and graduating from Western Christian High School. She attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and later finished her bachelor's degree in health studies at Western Michigan University.
Marlene married Robert Corey on Dec. 30, 1978 in Sioux City. Marlene was a registered nurse and worked at several Sioux City hospitals and for Mid-Step Services for many years. She also enjoyed working at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
She enjoyed roller skating with her husband, Robert, as a member of the Soo City Skating Club. She was active in many church activities at First Christian Reformed Church and later Sunnybrook Community Church until her health declined. Marlene was an active member of the Near Northside Neighborhood Coalition, later known as the Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition, for many years. She was an avid gardener, antique collector, and loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and pets. Marlene radiated kindness, loved people, and connecting with friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Robert Corey of Sioux City; children, Christel (Jonathan) Tanner of Fairbanks, Alaska, Shawn (Kristen) Corey of Ankeny, Iowa, and Brian Corey (Melissa Rhodes) of Sioux City; brothers, William (Elaine) Wassink of Hull, Iowa, and Jan (Dar) Wassink of Kalispell, Mont.; and four grandchildren, David, John, Sophia, and Gavin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
