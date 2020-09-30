Marlene E. Corey

Sioux City

Marlene E. Corey, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. To view the graveside service online please visit https:/www.youtube.comatch?v=XacpnlNi1b4&feature=youtu.be. The family asks that those in attendance wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlene, the daughter of Arend T. and Kathryn (Kiel) Wassink, was born on April 7, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa. She grew up in Sioux Center, Iowa, attending Sioux Center Christian School and graduating from Western Christian High School. She attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and later finished her bachelor's degree in health studies at Western Michigan University.

Marlene married Robert Corey on Dec. 30, 1978 in Sioux City. Marlene was a registered nurse and worked at several Sioux City hospitals and for Mid-Step Services for many years. She also enjoyed working at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.