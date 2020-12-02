Marlene M. Henry

Sioux City

Marlene M. Henry, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlene was born May 27, 1935, in Lake Andes, S.D., to Belle Ailene Durham. She grew up in Sioux City and attended school at Marty Indian School in Marty, S.D. In December 1954, she married her childhood friend Phillip R. Henry by elopement in Elk Point, S.D. To this union, eight children were born. Phillip preceded Marlene in death on June 6, 2002.

Marlene worked at Sioux City Bakery for 25+ years. After the bakery, she worked at Thompson's Drug Store. She was known to be very generous with the young children who didn't have enough money to pay for their goodies. Every child who came into the bakery got something!

Marlene was Catholic. She enjoyed reading, watching musicals and classic movies, and listening to music.