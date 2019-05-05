Le Mars, Iowa
Marlene M. Winterfeld, 78, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.
A private family funeral service with burial in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars will be held at a later date. The Rev. Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Marlene Mae Winterfeld was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Le Mars, Iowa, the only child of Herman A. and Clara (Borchers) Heeren. She was baptized and later confirmed on April 11, 1954, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Preston Township. Marlene was raised on her family’s farm west of Le Mars, and graduated from Le Mars High School in 1958. After graduation, she took a position as a secretary for the Floyd River Project in Sioux City. When that project was completed, she began work at Cummings Nursing Home in Sioux City.
On Sept. 4, 1962, Marlene and Duane Winterfeld were united in marriage at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. They made their home on Duane’s family farm west of Sioux Center, where they raised their son, Randy. They later moved to Le Mars in 2013. Marlene enjoyed being a homemaker and farm wife. She enjoyed being involved on the family farm. She also loved following all of her grandsons' activities. Marlene was an avid reader and was well-versed with current events.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Duane Winterfeld of Le Mars; a son and his wife, Randy James and Mindy Winterfeld of Hull, Iowa; three grandchildren, Mitchell James, Ashten James and Keagen James, all of Hull.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Clara (Borchers) Heeren; and her mother and father-in-law, Theodore and Edna (Rehder) Winterfeld.