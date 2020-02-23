Sioux City

Marlene May Luse, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at a local care facility.

Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., all at the chapel. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Interment will be in Kingsley City (Iowa) Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlene was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Cushing, Iowa, to Walter and Ruth (Barns) Conner. She attended school in Lawton, Iowa. She married Kenneth Luse and they were married for 14 years. They later divorced. Shortly after, Marlene earned her GED and CNA license through Western Iowa Technical Community College. She worked as an in-home CNA for many years.

Marlene enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, attending country music concerts, and eating out at restaurants. She was the social butterfly of her family; she spent much of her time visiting members of her family. She also enjoyed spending time at Siouxland Center for Active Generations and walking around town.