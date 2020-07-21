× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlene "Molly" Boever

Le Mars, Iowa

Marlene “Molly” Boever, 78, of Le Mars, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at home.

Private family graveside service will be Thursday in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Visitation, with social distancing and wearing a mask, will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Marlene Theresa Boever was born on March 27, 1942, to Herman and Lillian (Niichel) Boever, in Remsen, Iowa. She was raised in the Remsen area and graduated from Remsen St. Mary's High School.

Molly worked at Archie's Waeside for many years in various positions. As a bartender, when she saw a regular customer walk into the bar, many times she would have their favorite drink in front of them before they even sat down. Many of her customers become her best friends. When she retired, she was able to really enjoy and cherish those friendships.

Her generosity toward family and friends was unparalleled. She was always paying for meals, giving gifts, expressing her concerns and donating to numerous charities. She was a member of St. James Parish and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.