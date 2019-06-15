{{featured_button_text}}

Hartley, Iowa

75, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.  Service:  June 17 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church.  Burial:  Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.  Visitation:  June 16 from 2 to 7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home.

the life of: Marlene White
