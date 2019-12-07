Sioux City
Marlin Benedict Evers, 76, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Private family interment will be in Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marlin was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Sioux City, to Albert and Berniece (Riley) Evers. He attended Sioux City schools, and graduated from Central High School.
While citing his proudest achievements as family and career, he devoted his heart and time to many endeavors - as a true tradesman, veteran, and loving father, spouse, and friend. Marlin enlisted in the First Calvary Division Airmobile in the U.S. Army, and later retired as Technical Sergeant from the 185th Iowa Air National Guard; and served his country in the Vietnam War.
He achieved a decades-long career with MidAmerican Energy as a cable-splicer, and earned the respect and friendship of his many colleagues. As a devoted father, he held a special, unique relationship with each of his children; but taught each the power of independence and how to use tools. He shared his love of family with others as a much-beloved Little League Baseball Coach and Dance Team Prop Dad.
You have free articles remaining.
Married in Sioux City, at St. Boniface Church in 1971, Marlin and his spouse of 48 years, Linda (Dean), were inseparable and best friends. They shared together many memories, inside jokes, and the home they built from the ground-up for their family for more than 40 years.
Some of his fondest childhood memories included using his earnings from the shopper delivery route to catch nickel films and popcorn at the local theater, and spending time with his brothers, Garland and Gary Evers. He was a self-made home renovator, friend to animals, and frequently “skunked” his children in cribbage. Marlin had a big heart, and few words; and he earned the friendship and loyalty of anyone who crossed his path. He will be dearly missed.
Grateful to have shared in Marlin’s life are his loving wife, Linda M. Evers; his eldest son, Shane and wife, Bobbie (Harrington) Evers, their children, Justus and Brock Pearson, and grandchild, Elleri Pearson; son, Justin and wife, Metha (Sisson) Evers, their children, Emmalyn and Halston; daughter, Sarah and husband, Christopher Hudgins, their children, Banks and Lily; his brothers, Garland and wife, Linda Evers and Gary and wife, Esther Evers; his many nieces and nephews, and his buddies, Coco and Bond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Berniece Evers.
The family is grateful to Hospice of Siouxland for Marlin’s care.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Siouxland Humane Society.