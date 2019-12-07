Sioux City

Marlin Benedict Evers, 76, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Private family interment will be in Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlin was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Sioux City, to Albert and Berniece (Riley) Evers. He attended Sioux City schools, and graduated from Central High School.

While citing his proudest achievements as family and career, he devoted his heart and time to many endeavors - as a true tradesman, veteran, and loving father, spouse, and friend. Marlin enlisted in the First Calvary Division Airmobile in the U.S. Army, and later retired as Technical Sergeant from the 185th Iowa Air National Guard; and served his country in the Vietnam War.