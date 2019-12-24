Archer, Iowa

Marlin K. Idso, 81, of rural Archer, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Pearl Valley Rehab in Primghar, Iowa.

There will be no formal services at this time. Burial will be held at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Primghar. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.

Marlin K. Idso, the son of Theodore and Arlene (Johnson) Idso, was born on May 18, 1938, in O'Brien County, Iowa. He received his education in Archer and graduated from Archer High School in 1956. After graduation, he earned a basketball scholarship to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, and after a year, transferred to Morningside College in Sioux City. He served in U.S. Air Force Reserves. He began his career working at Sears for 10 years.

On Dec. 27, 1969, Marlin was united in marriage to Carol Pridie at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home in Sioux City. Marlin was employed at Wells Blue Bunny as the warehouse manager for more than 33 years, retiring in 2000. Marlin and Carol built their new home in Archer in 2001.

Marlin enjoyed watching sports and mowing with his Allis Chalmers tractors.