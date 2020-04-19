× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlin Ralph Sturgeon

Sioux City

Marlin Ralph Sturgeon, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a local care facility.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Marlin was born on Jan. 13, 1945, in Sioux City, to Ralph and Thelma (Bower) Sturgeon. Marlin joined the Navy at the age of 16. While serving he went to Florida and Guam.

Marlin married Karen Carol in 1963, and to this union two children were born, James and Robin. He got his General Education Degree at Western Iowa Tech Community College, then worked as a maintenance and boiler supervisor at IBP, cleaning at St. Joe Hospital and was the Frances Building janitor for 10 years.

Marlin married Lynda (Earnest) Jacobson in 2013 and loved her dearly until her passing in the summer of 2019. Marlin was proud of his accomplishment of having 40 years being sober. He was a Born Again Christian and had a great relationship with God. Marlin enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.