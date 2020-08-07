× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlin "Tony" Hoelker

Sioux City

Marlin “Tony” Hoelker, 80, of Sioux City, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tony was born on Sept. 23, 1939, in Cushing, Iowa, the son of John and Elizabeth (Hildreth) Hoelker. He graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1958.

Tony married Jerry Ann Moore on Aug. 18, 1962. He worked as a brick layer for more than 60 years. Tony served in the Civil Defense Police Reserve Unit from 1967 to 1971.

He enjoyed playing poker, and growing irises in his yard, but his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Tony and he was known as the favorite uncle of all the nieces and nephews. Tony was a member of the Elks Lodge 112 in Sioux City.