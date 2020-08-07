Marlin "Tony" Hoelker
Sioux City
Marlin “Tony” Hoelker, 80, of Sioux City, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tony was born on Sept. 23, 1939, in Cushing, Iowa, the son of John and Elizabeth (Hildreth) Hoelker. He graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1958.
Tony married Jerry Ann Moore on Aug. 18, 1962. He worked as a brick layer for more than 60 years. Tony served in the Civil Defense Police Reserve Unit from 1967 to 1971.
He enjoyed playing poker, and growing irises in his yard, but his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Tony and he was known as the favorite uncle of all the nieces and nephews. Tony was a member of the Elks Lodge 112 in Sioux City.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jerry Ann Hoelker of Sioux City; his children, Toni Marie (Andrew) Walters of Salix, Iowa, Michael (Jennifer) Hoelker of Aubrey, Texas, Melissa Marie (Troy) Thomas of Dakota Dunes, and Jennifer Marie Hoelker (Michael) of Sioux City; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.
We Love You Moore.
