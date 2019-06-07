Crofton, Neb.
Marlis Kathryn (O'Hern) Overhue, 84, of rural Crofton, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2019.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at United Church of Christ in Crofton, with the Rev. Dr. Karl Watkins officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. To post an online sympathy message please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Marlis was born on July 29, 1934, in Sioux City, to Daniel and Vallie (Ebert) O'Hern. She married Virgil Overhue in 1953, her forever life partner, and was blessed with three children. Together, for more than 50 years, they lovingly pieced together their cabin on Lewis and Clark Lake, building a lifetime of great memories for family and friends. She taught for many years at Irving and Smith Elementary Schools in Sioux City. Following retirement, they made their cabin on the lake their full-time home.
Marlis will forever be remembered for her can-do and optimistic spirit. She had an unwavering ability to remain positive, even in challenging times. She lived her life with gratitude; thankful for the life she was given and the life she made. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, David Overhue of Crofton; daughter, Liesa (John) Shanahan of Minnetonka, Minn.; her beloved grandchildren, Samuel (Kara), Kristen, and Sean and Hadlie; sister, Gaylene (Keith) Barr of Crofton; and three sisters-in-law, Diane O'Hern of Milford, Iowa, Verla Rothman of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Warden Overhue of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Virgil Overhue; son, Michael Overhue; brother, Joe O'Hern; and daughter-in-law, Jenny Overhue.
Pallbearers are Derrick Barr, Dan Barr, Shawn Weber, Frank Overhue, Rick Overhue, and Jim Ryan.