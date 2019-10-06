Sioux City
Marlon Christopher Topf, "Chris," 45, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Chris was born on Feb. 9, 1974, in Sioux City, to Michael and Joyceleen (Kohls) Topf. He graduated from East High School and moved to Niceville, Fla., for a few years before moving back to Sioux City. Chris attended vocational school and worked in management.
He was a generous, spiritual person with a gracious heart, who was dedicated to family and friends. He loved cooking, the outdoors, camping, cars, and his puppy, Sugar.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Joyce Topf of Sioux City; significant other, Lisa Haugen of Sioux City; siblings, Michelle (Joseph) Camacho of Niceville, Fla., Lisa Topf, Matthew (Kimberly) Topf, and Marty Topf, all of Sioux City; his dog, Sugar; and many other family members.
Chris was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Jr. and Mark Topf.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sarah Bligh and the staff at MercyOne Hospital, Loess Hills Monument, and Waterbury Funeral Service for all of their compassion, hard work, and dedication during this difficult time.
