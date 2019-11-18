Sioux City, formerly Storm Lake, Iowa
Marlys Bennett, 87, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bickford Cottage Memory Care of Sioux City.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of Galva, Iowa, followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Pastor Kristen D. Boysen will officiate. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Marlys Bennett was born on Dec. 31, 1931, to Joe W and Ethel (Carlberg) Rydberg, in rural Schaller, Iowa. She graduated from Galva High School with the class of 1949. Marlys was the first Schaller Popcorn Days Queen.
After high school, she worked in the State Bank of Schaller until her marriage to Bruce Bennett. The couple were united in marriage on Feb. 24, 1952, in the United Methodist Church of Schaller. Marlys and Bruce were blessed with six children: Marilee, Marsha, Alan, Lynda, Kyle and Kevin.
You have free articles remaining.
Marlys was a member of the Schaller Presbyterian Church until 1956, when she joined the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. She devoted her time as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, UMYF leader, and church treasurer. Marlys was also active in the UMW (United Methodist Women) and held various offices throughout the years.
In her younger years she was active in Galva Music Mothers as all six of her children played instruments. She also enjoyed being a 4-H leader, camping, fishing, stamp collecting, summers on the south shore of Storm Lake and winters in Mesa, Ariz.
Marlys is survived by her six children, Marilee (Terry) Gayer of Treynor, Iowa, Marsha (Steve) Hamann of Sac City, Iowa, Alan (LuAnn) Bennett of Galva, Iowa, Lynda (Dale) Wiebers of Charter Oak, Iowa, and twins Kyle (Robin) Bennett of Schaller, Iowa, and Kevin (Sue) Bennett of Altoona, Iowa; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, LuVerne (Marge) Rydberg of Alta, Iowa; sister, LaMerle Wilson of Holstein, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Janice Rydberg of Schaller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ethel Rydberg; husband, Bruce Bennett; sisters, Joetta Rydberg and Relaine Grotjohn; brothers, Dwayne Rydberg and Ronald Rydberg; and grandson, Justin Gayer.
The family is extremely grateful for the care provided by the staff of Bickford of Sioux City over the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either Silver Creek United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.