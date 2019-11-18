Sioux City, formerly Storm Lake, Iowa

Marlys Bennett, 87, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bickford Cottage Memory Care of Sioux City.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of Galva, Iowa, followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Pastor Kristen D. Boysen will officiate. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Marlys Bennett was born on Dec. 31, 1931, to Joe W and Ethel (Carlberg) Rydberg, in rural Schaller, Iowa. She graduated from Galva High School with the class of 1949. Marlys was the first Schaller Popcorn Days Queen.

After high school, she worked in the State Bank of Schaller until her marriage to Bruce Bennett. The couple were united in marriage on Feb. 24, 1952, in the United Methodist Church of Schaller. Marlys and Bruce were blessed with six children: Marilee, Marsha, Alan, Lynda, Kyle and Kevin.

