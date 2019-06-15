Remsen, Iowa
78, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Service: June 17 at 1 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home and Monument. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn, Iowa. Visitation: June 16 from 5 to 6 p.m., and June 17 from noon to 1 p.m., all at the funeral home.
