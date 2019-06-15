{{featured_button_text}}

Remsen, Iowa

78, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.  Service:  June 17 at 1 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home and Monument.  Burial:  Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn, Iowa.  Visitation:  June 16 from 5 to 6 p.m., and June 17 from noon to 1 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Marlys (Seivert) Gramlow-Britton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments