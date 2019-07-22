Kingsley, Iowa
Marlyss Bottjen, 84, of Kingsley, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, with the Rev. Jason Letsche officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 6 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Marlyss was born Oct. 17, 1934, the daughter of J. Francis and Nellie (Fitzpatrick) LeMoine. She grew up in the Kingsley area.
Marlyss and John Bottjen were united in marriage on March 4, 1951. Following their marriage, they lived and farmed east of Moville, Iowa, a short time before moving to a farm north of Kingsley, where they continued to farm and raise their family. Marlyss always enjoyed cooking and raising a garden, and she especially loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.
Survivors include a daughter, Dianna (Steve) Puttmann of Dell Rapids, S.D.; two sons, Delvin (Paula) Bottjen and Garry (Ronda) Bottjen, both of Kingsley; and seven grandchildren, Brandon (Kathleen) Puttmann, Elliott (Becky) Bottjen, Wesley Bottjen, Taylor (Tyler) Galles, Nathan (Sarah) Bottjen, Nicole (Christian) Christianson and Ryan Bottjen. Also, surviving are nine great–grandchildren.
Marlyss was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and a grandson, Jonathon Puttman.