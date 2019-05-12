South Sioux City
Marsha Rand, 75, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 4th Street.
Marsha was born Feb. 18, 1944, the daughter of Frederick and Mary (Holton) Killpack. She grew up and attended school in the Harrison County area, graduating from Logan High School.
Marsha married Roger Rand. Together they had four children. They later divorced. Over the years, Marsha helped on the farm and raised her children.
Marsha loved to spend time with the family. She also enjoyed golfing.
Survivors include four children, Rebecca (Kirt) Thompson of Sergeant Bluff, Todd Rand of Sergeant Bluff, Tim Rand of Salix, Iowa,and Rachelle (Jeff) Rand-Kelly of South Sioux City; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Killpack of Woodbine, Iowa; sister, Linda Sherer of Woodbine; and a brother, Carl Killpack.
She is preceded in death by her father; and two infant siblings.