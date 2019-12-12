Sioux City, formerly Sioux Falls, S.D.

Martha (Hubbeling) Veldhuizen, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City with Pastor Jason Van Wyk officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Martha, the daughter of Dethmer and Johanna (Hendriks) Hubbeling, was born Nov. 1, 1930 in Rock Valley, Iowa. In her early years, Martha’s family lived on a farm in the Rock Valley/Ireton area. At age five, Martha’s family moved to the Sioux Falls area and she graduated from Brandon High School in 1949. After high school, she worked as a secretary at the John Morrell Company in Sioux Falls.

On Oct. 9, 1953, Martha was united in marriage to James V. Veldhuizen in Edgerton, Minn. This union was blessed with four daughters. Martha and James made their home in various communities with many of those years spent in the Sioux Falls area. In 1972, they moved to Sioux City. They separated in 1998. Martha was a homemaker and also worked for a time as a CNA.