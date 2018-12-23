Sioux City
Martha J. Derby, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Martha was born on May 19, 1940, in Sioux City, to William and Mary (Harris) Hayden. She married Allen Derby on Jan. 31, 1957. He passed away on July 20, 1994.
Martha worked at a variety of businesses in Sioux City, some of which were Wincharger Corporation, Swift Packing Company, Donnelley Marketing, and lasting as a lunch lady for the Sioux City Community School District, retiring in 2010.
Martha and Allen's life revolved around music, especially country music. Allen was in multiple bands in the Siouxland area; he wooed her into falling in love with him for his great musical talent. Martha loved going shopping, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending her time with friends and family.
Survivors include her son, Ron (Deb) Derby; daughter, Soni (Charlie) Stowe, both of Sioux City; brother, Theodore "Ted" (Pat Kampfe) Hayden of Onawa, Iowa; sisters, Dena (Allen) Derby of Sioux City and Sherri (Terry) Simpson of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ronnie Houston) Derby, Ronnie (Krista) Derby, Aaron (Janelle) Derby, Brandi Stowe, Angie (Dustin) Stowe, and Kami Stowe; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jerry Hayden, Arthur "Junior" Hayden, and Fred Hayden; and sister, Rosemary Smith.