Martha M. Albrecht

South Sioux City

Martha Marie Albrecht, 90, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Regency Square Care Center.

Private services will be Monday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, Neb., with the Rev. Patti Meyer officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14th at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Martha was born on June 24, 1929, in Dakota County, rural Jackson, Neb., to Carl and Elizabeth (Rasmussen) Hansen. She received her education in Waterbury, Neb., graduating with the class of 1947.

Martha married Harold Albrecht on Jan. 7, 1948 in Sioux City. She was a homemaker her entire life, always helping on the family farm where she and Harold raised five children. Martha didn't move off the farm until 2005 when she moved to Ponca, and made her final move to Regency Square Care Center in 2017.