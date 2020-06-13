Martha M. Albrecht
South Sioux City
Martha Marie Albrecht, 90, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Regency Square Care Center.
Private services will be Monday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, Neb., with the Rev. Patti Meyer officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14th at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Martha was born on June 24, 1929, in Dakota County, rural Jackson, Neb., to Carl and Elizabeth (Rasmussen) Hansen. She received her education in Waterbury, Neb., graduating with the class of 1947.
Martha married Harold Albrecht on Jan. 7, 1948 in Sioux City. She was a homemaker her entire life, always helping on the family farm where she and Harold raised five children. Martha didn't move off the farm until 2005 when she moved to Ponca, and made her final move to Regency Square Care Center in 2017.
Martha was a 4-H leader for many years, was a member of WELCA, and served on the election boards in Dakota and Dixon Counties. One of her greatest joys was her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were many memories made sitting on the counter helping her bake cookies.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Valerie Hair of Sioux City, Terry (Bren) Albrecht of Tulsa, Okla., Les (Cheri) Albrecht of Jackson, and Carol (Dick) Blausey of Sergeant Bluff; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in February 1994; infant daughter, Karen; daughter, Cheryl Foley; and grandson, Jack Foley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.