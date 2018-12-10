Carlisle, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Martha Marie Hinds, 85, of Carlisle, Iowa, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018, at the home of her daughter in rural Indianola, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carlisle. Visitation will be two hours prior to Mass, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will be in Carlisle City Cemetery, following a luncheon at the church hall. Online condolences can be made at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Martha was born on Oct. 9, 1933, to Henry and Mary (Friedle) Braith in Blue Grass, Minn. She married Floyd Hinds in 1957 and four children were born to this union. Martha and Floyd made their home in Sioux City. Martha was a homemaker tending her large garden and over 100 fruit trees. They later retired in Carlisle, Iowa.
Martha was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carlisle. In Sioux City, she was a member of the Ladies of La Salette. She loved her family, church, bluegrass music and gardening.
Martha is survived by her children, daughter, Virginia (Raymond) Striegel; sons, Mark (Sharon) Hinds and Steven (Barbara) Hinds; grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Andrew, Joseph Hinds and Alec Striegel; granddaughters, Katherine Farnsworth, Melisande Smith, Michaella Hinds, Megan Pratt, Mary Hinds; and brothers, Henry, John and Albert Braith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd of 60 years; her parents; infant son, Joseph; brother, Frank Braith; and sisters, Martina Tappe and Marie Rumelhart.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans to which both Martha and Floyd were especially devoted.