Martha Marie Milhan

Sioux City

Martha Marie Milhan, 94, of Sioux City passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at a local care center.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Martha was born June 3, 1929, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Grace (Sulgrove) Inman. She married Ralph Milhan in 1972. Martha enjoyed woodcarving and was a member of the woodcarving club at the Siouxland Senior Center. She also liked to knit, crochet, and tat.

Martha is survived by her son-in-law Raymond Ullrich of Dakota City; granddaughter Melissa Ullrich of Nesbit, Miss.; and grandson Matthew Ullrich of Mesa, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Milhan in 2013; and daughter Sherri Ullrich in 2021.