Sioux City
66, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Celebration of Life: July 19 at 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Private at a later date. Visitation: July 19 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
