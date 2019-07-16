Sioux City
Martha Moreland, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at a local care center from a five-month battle with acute leukemia.
Celebration of life service for Martha will be 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private burial will be at a later date. The family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Martha, the daughter of Jerome M. and Phyllis (Soraparu) Kosinki, was born July 10, 1953, in East Chicago, Ind. She was raised and attended school in Hammond, Ind. While in high school, her family moved to Fort Madison, Iowa, and she graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1971. Following high school, she attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and graduated in 1974 with a business administration degree.
While attending the University of Iowa, Martha met her "first husband," Michael Moreland, and they were united in marriage on May 24, 1975, in Iowa City. They were blessed with two sons. While raising her family, she was a co-owner of a needlework shop in Sioux City for several years. Martha’s love of music inspired her to return to Morningside College to earn her music degree. She started her second career as a private piano teacher, one that spanned nearly 20 years. She was a founding director of Leo Kucinski Academy of Music, now part of Morningside College.
Beyond music, Martha enjoyed fiber arts and collecting fiber supplies. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her numerous dogs over the years.
Martha is survived by her husband, Michael Moreland of Sioux City; two sons, Jacob (Erica) Moreland of Rapid City, S.D., and Andrew (Junilda Mateli) Moreland of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ravi Moreland and Sean Leonard of Rapid City, S.D., and Nia Mateli-Moreland of Sioux City; one sister, Hedwig (Dennis) O’Brien of Newnan, Ga.; one niece; one nephew; two grandnieces; one grandnephew; and mother-in-law, Louise Moreland of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Meryle Moreland.
Martha’s family would like to thank the nursing staff at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s and Accura HealthCare for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: Noah’s Hope, Sioux City Animal Rescue, Siouxland Humane Society or Siouxland Youth Orchestras.