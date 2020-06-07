Martha (Sulzbach) DelGuidice
Wallingford, Conn., formerly Sioux City
Martha Lynn (Sulzbach) DelGuidice, 63, of Wallingford, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020.
There will be a private service held later for Marti in Connecticut.
Martha was born on Feb. 22, 1957, in Sioux City, to Donald and Gloria Sulzbach. She attended Sioux City schools, graduating from North High School.
Marti, as her friends and family called her, loved life and refused to let anything get her down. Her smile was so contagious. She was often found outdoors in her garden planting flowers. She was an avid bird lover, and adorned her yard with countless birdhouses and decorations to attract them to where she was. Marti was a champion setback player, and lived her life like she played the game. She threw caution to the wind and had fun and made sure everyone around her was having fun too.
Marti leaves behind her sons, Michael and Phillip and Michael's wife, Lisa; her grandchildren, Harrison and Sloane; and her sisters, Molly and Sally and their husbands.
Marti was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gloria Sulzbach; and brother, Don.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
