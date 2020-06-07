Martha (Sulzbach) DelGuidice

Marti, as her friends and family called her, loved life and refused to let anything get her down. Her smile was so contagious. She was often found outdoors in her garden planting flowers. She was an avid bird lover, and adorned her yard with countless birdhouses and decorations to attract them to where she was. Marti was a champion setback player, and lived her life like she played the game. She threw caution to the wind and had fun and made sure everyone around her was having fun too.