Denton, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Martin Baldes, 64, of Denton, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019 in Denton.
Services were held on May 28, at Denton Funeral Home.
Marty was born in Le Mars, Iowa, to Gerald and Arlene Lynn Baldes, on July 19, 1954, and was raised in Sioux City. He graduated from West High School. He was a member of Mayflower United Church of Christ in Sioux City. In 1977, Marty married his soul mate, Linda Tastad, and together they raised their two sons, Collyn and Carter. Marty was a self-employed carpenter most of his life.
He loved his work, being outdoors, and hunting and fishing with his boys and his friends. Friends and family remember Marty's big personality. He was known for being a good neighbor, a good Samaritan, a hard worker, a great landscaper, a gifted carpenter, a humorist, a gracious party host, a trustworthy friend, and a loyal and caring family member.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Collyn (Brittany), and Carter (Brandy), all of Denton; his mother, Arlene Baldes; sister, Linda Cron of Sioux City; his brother, Tom (Jane) Baldes of Two Harbors, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Baldes.
Remembrances may be mailed to Mayflower United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th St., Sioux City, IA, 51103.