Martin 'Marty' Nichols

Sioux City

Martin James “Marty” Nichols, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marty was born on Nov. 27, 1967, in Sioux City, the son of Gary and Annette (Cutler) Nichols. He graduated from East High School in 1986. Marty worked at Rocket Carwash, York Steakhouse, FIMCO, and at IPB Cleanup for 20-plus years. Marty also worked at the South Sioux City Foundry for five years.

Marty loved being outdoors and fishing. He enjoyed listing to music, his favorite band being KISS, and above all he would do anything for his children and loved them all very much.

Marty is survived by his mother, Annette Nichols of Sioux City; brother, Jon and his wife, Lisa Nichols of Sioux City; his children, Hanna, Bethany, Colton, Emma, Sidney, and Jackson; his grandchildren, Grayson and Athena; two uncles, John and wife, Vicki Nichols, and Tom and wife, Vicki Cutler; and his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Trinity, Ethan, and Alexis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Nichols on Feb. 28, 2007; and his grandparents, Don and Dorothy Nichols, and Roseann and Neil Cutler.

Service information Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel

6200 Morningside Ave

Sioux City, IA 51106 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.